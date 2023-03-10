New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death following a quarrel with some people in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in Joshi Colony around 3 pm, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Tara Singh.

According to police, Bharat (31), a resident of Joshi Colony, suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Inquiry revealed that Singh had some dispute with Bharat for some time, they said.

Bharat's minor brother suffered injuries on his finger and head and his sister had a head injury in the incident, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

