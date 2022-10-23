Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): A 35-year-old man died after he collapsed coughing at Pune railway station on Saturday evening, the police said.

The deceased was reportedly suffering from tuberculosis, and was yet to board on the train, the official said.

Also Read | ISRO LVM3 M2 Launch Video: India’s Heaviest Rocket with 36 Broadband Communication Satellites of OneWeb Lifts Off From Sriharikota.

"According to the relative of deceased person was suffering from TB. Person collapsed after coughing heavily even before boarding the train. Dead body has been sent to Sasoon Hospital for further procedures," confirmed Police and Railway PRO.

"Police and Railway authorities both ruled out any incident of stampede at the station, though due to Festival, station throughout the day seen extra footfall of the passengers today, as of situation is under control RPF and other officials are on the station to maintain the crowd movements," the officials said in a statement. (ANI)

Also Read | Rozgar Mela: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hands Over Appointment Letters to Over 200 Candidates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)