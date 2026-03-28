New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has offered a sharp critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political strategy for the state, arguing that the BJP's mix of religion and politics fails to resonate with the state's distinct socio-political fabric of the state.

In an exclusive interview with ANI on Saturday, Tagore underlined that while PM Modi continues to draw large crowds in the state, that popularity has not translated into electoral success for the BJP.

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Responding to a question on PM Modi's charisma and whether weak local leadership is the reason for the BJP's limited electoral gains, similar to challenges faced by Congress, Tagore said the situation in Tamil Nadu is fundamentally different.

"There are two parts to it. Mr. Modi brings in a different kind of story here because Tamil Nadu doesn't mix religion with politics. What he speaks outside and what BJP stands for is seen as against the basic ideology of Tamil Nadu's politics," he said.

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Tagore cited a visit by PM Modi to Madurai, where the Prime Minister visited the Tiruparankundram temple. "He made a statement that a 'Deepam' was not allowed to be lit there. But that is not true. The lamp was lit. The BJP wanted to light a lamp near a mosque, and that narrative is not accepted in Tamil Nadu," Tagore said, calling it an example of religious symbolism misfiring in the state.

He added that Modi's development agenda does find acceptance among voters, it is when politics and religion get mixed that "people get annoyed".

"If he talks about development, like giving Madurai airport international status or improving connectivity, people listen. But when he mixes religion with politics, people get annoyed. That is Mr. Modi's main problem in Tamil Nadu," Tagore said.

Drawing a comparison with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tagore acknowledged that both leaders enjoy popularity in Tamil Nadu, but the translation into votes depends on organisational strength. "Rahul Gandhi has huge popularity here, election after election. That is why Congress wins seats. But there is a gap in converting that popularity into a strong organisational structure," he noted.

He credited their alliance partner, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), for effectively leveraging Gandhi's popularity. "DMK does it well. They convert that appeal into electoral success; DMK used the popularity of Mr. Gandhi. Therefore, they convert that election into a correct way. All of us (Members of Parliament) wins. For 40 to 40 MPs, we return back to Delhi. " Tagore said.

According to Tagore, the BJP is attempting to strengthen its organisational base in Tamil Nadu but is struggling to overcome what he described as an "anti-Modi, anti-BJP mood" among the electorate, limiting its ability to capture public imagination despite visible outreach efforts.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which also includes Congress, DMDK, and the VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut with TVK, attempting to turn the upcoming elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)