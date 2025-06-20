Hyderabad, Jun 20 (PTI) An alleged conman, who promised three job aspirants, including two women, jobs in the defence forces and took them to a military college's premises, was arrested, police said on Friday.

The accused, who claimed to be an army employee, allegedly assured the three persons that he would get them jobs on outsourcing basis in the defence forces.

He took them to the premises of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) here on Thursday, they said.

The accused allegedly sought to sexually exploit the women.

The accused, claiming to be an Air Force employee, showed an identity card that was downloaded from the internet to the security personnel to gain access to the area. The four persons took selfies.

However, they were later stopped and handed over to the police on Thursday night.

A case of impersonation was registered in the matter, and the accused was arrested, police said, adding that he was sent to jail. The three persons were later let off.

