Srinagar, Jul 20 (PTI) A man was arrested after he tried to snatch a weapon from a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near the police camp in the Imam Sahib area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

The accused tried to snatch the service weapon of a policeman but he was overpowered and arrested by police personnel deployed at the spot, he said.

