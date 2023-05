Gurugram, May 6 (PTI) A man who is on the run after shooting at a toll plaza employee in Haryana's Jind has been booked for trying to extort money from the chief general manager of the company, police said on Saturday.

Anil alias Dhaula, a resident of Khatkar village, had shot the manager of the toll plaza on April 12, Devendra Chahar, CGM of the company operating the toll palaza, said in his complaint.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Lauds Nephew Ajit Pawar in Baramati, Says ‘He Has Done a Lot for NCP’.

On May 4, Chahar received a threat call. The caller identified himself as Anil and threatened to kill him and his family if he did not give the extortion money every month, they said.

Anil is absconding, his number has been put on surveillance and efforts are on to nab him, said ASI Hari Krishan.

Also Read | ABP News C-Voter Opinion Poll of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Final Survey Shows Congress Still in the Lead in Poll-Bound.

An FIR was registered against the accused under section 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Palam Vihar police station on Friday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)