Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old accused on the run for 14 years after killing a truck driver in Navi Mumbai has been arrested from Pune, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Navi Mumbai police on Monday nabbed the accused, Laxman Gangadhar Kakde, a resident of Pathardi in Ahilyanagar, an official said.

Also Read | Nasscom Talent Council Unveiled To Build Future-Ready and Globally Competitive Digital Workforce in India, Satish HC Appointed As Chair.

He said Kakde, a cleaner on the truck, attacked the driver, Ajinath Trimbak Daud, with a knife on November 26, 2011, in Vashi. The victim sustained serious injuries to his neck and died.

The murder was a result of a dispute between the duo over Rs 1,000.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: CAT Overturns Suspension of 5 Police Officers by Congress Government, Says 'Police Don't Have Magical Powers and Should Have Been Given Adequate Time'.

The APMC police registered a case against Kakde, who remained absconding for 14 years and was traced to Khed in Pune district, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)