Jammu, Jun 28 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, was arrested after 11 months of search in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said on Sunday.

Romesh Singh, a resident of Thillu village of Mahore, was arrested from Seela village, a police spokesperson said.

The case of attempt to murder was registered against Singh at Ramsoo police station last year, he said.

