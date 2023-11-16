Thane , Nov 16 (PTI) Police have arrested a man from Thane who was on the run for more than three years after allegedly cheating several people by forging cheques and other documents, an official said on Thursday.

On March 11, 2020, the Mira Road police here in Maharashtra received a complaint from a private bank's manager that someone had siphoned off Rs 11,92,500 from a single account using three forged cheques, diverted funds into other accounts of different banks and withdrawn the money, central crime unit's senior police inspector Rahul Rakh said.

The police had registered an offence against the then unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging of valuable document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document).

A police probe team worked on various leads, including technical and intelligence inputs, and identified the accused, who was changing his location frequently, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed him from near a college in Mira Road area on November 11 this year, he said.

During interrogation, it came to light that four cases of cheating people based on forged documents were registered against him with Mira Road (Thane), Nalla Sopara, Arnala Sagri and Valiv police stations (Palghar).

Further questioning revealed the accused was involved in similar crimes since 2004 in Thane, neighbouring Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Nagpur and had also been arrested in some of those cases, the official said.

