Sangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Narayanakhed Police in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Saturday arrested a man who posed as a policeman and used to loot money from people, especially the elderly.

The police arrested Mangali Subhash (55) on July 11 and recovered Rs 5,800 cash from him.

Subhash used to stop passing vehicles and demand documents from drivers and threaten them and take their money. One person Kishan from Kondapur hamlet registered a complaint with Narayanakhed police on July 9 on the basis of which Subhash was arrested, police said on Saturday.

K Sandeep, Sub Inspector, said based on Kishan's complaint Mangali Subhash wasa arrested on July 11.

"On July 9, a 59-year-old man, Kishan, a resident of Kondapur had complained to us that an unidentified man had stopped him while he was on his way to Narayanakhed on a two-wheeler. The man introduced himself as a policeman, and asked for documents of the vehicle and later grabbed money from Kishan. When Kishan raised the doubt that police will not grab money, the imposter threatened to kill him and fled" the Sub Inspector said.

The Sub inspector said that around 10 AM on Saturday morning when a patrol party was on its way to Narayanakhed from Rudraram it found a person acting in suspiciously.

"We recoverd Rs 5, 800 in cash from Mangali Subhash, a resident of Tadkole village in Kamareddy district. He used to target old people near Narayanakhed and loot their money. Till date, he has looted four persons.," Sub Inspector added.

The SI said that cases were filed against Subhash in Jagityal rural PS, Cyberabad PS and Miyapur PS in the past.

"We arrested him and are sending him for remand," the SI said. (ANI)

