Maddur (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Monday, said that all the seven constituencies of Mandya district are as important to him as his own constituency of Kanakapura.

Speaking at an event organised to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development works, he said, "All seven assembly constituencies of Mandya are as important to me as Kanakapura. Our government stands behind Maddur MLA Uday. We have laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1,146 to repay our debt to you."

"We are starting the Irrigation Department office here. We have allocated Rs 500 crore to develop the canals in the Maddur district. Chaluvaraya Swamy is working on bringing an agricultural university to Mandya. We have launched developmental works across the seven assembly constituencies in Mysuru (formerly Mandya).

"We have allocated Rs 52,000 crore for guarantee schemes and Rs 19,000 crore for free electricity to farmers' pump sets. We are spending Rs 25,000 crore on social welfare and other departments. Ask BJP and JDS if they brought any such scheme when they were in power," he said.

"Maddur MLA Uday is doing a lot of good work. He has given a site worth Rs 2 crore for the Congress office in Maddur. Many others have also given sites for Congress offices in taluks. I thank Uday for this gesture," he added.

"When Modi came to power, he had promised Achche din and Rs 15 lakh in every account. All of you must ask Kumaraswamy where that Rs 15 lakh is. JDS workers must not waste their time remaining in the party. It is now time for the Congress party. Take a considered call on your political careers," he said. (ANI)

