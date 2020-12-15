Aizawl, Dec 14 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) Legislature Party leader Manghmunga Chinzah was on Monday sworn in as the chief executive member of Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC).

Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chinzah and Lallawmsanga Apetow, who was appointed as protem chairman during a swearing-in ceremony held at the council secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinzah said he will establish a transparent government in the LADC, and make every effort to usher in development in the area.

In the LADC polls held on December 4, the ruling MNF won a majority by bagging 20 out of the 25 seats, while the BJP and Congress managed one seat each. Three Independent candidates were also elected.

