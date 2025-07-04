Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday questioned some people in his party who had been speaking of a possible tie-up with Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss in Tamil Nadu, who has been expelled from his party by his son. There has been speculation about the PMK founder seeking a tie-up with the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, of which the Congress is a part.

Sharing an X post, Tagore said, "How can you want a party that stood with Modi from 2014, the beginning and still shares his ideology to be your ally? Why hurt those who stood with you through thick and thin, and continue to stand by People's Leader @RahulGandhi in every battle?" Manickam Tagore wrote.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"This can't be a party decision -- it seems purely personal," the X post read.

Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VMK) leader D. Ravikumar wrote an open letter to Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on X, expressing concern over the speculation of the inclusion of the PMK into the alliance.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 04 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Reiterating VCK's support to Congress, Ravikumar said that PMK's inclusion shows that the DMK-Congress alliance is not strong enough.

"Respected @kcvenugopalmp Sir, VCK has consistently demonstrated its loyalty to the INDIA bloc at both the state and national levels. We organised a massive rally in Trichy to highlight the slogan "Save Secularism, Save Constitution." We have stood firmly with @RahulGandhi on all occasions," he wrote on X.

"In this context, we are concerned about the unusual interest shown by the Tamil Nadu State Congress in attempting to woo an NDA ally into the INDIA bloc. Specifically, the move to bring PMK into the alliance in Tamil Nadu creates the impression that the DMK-led alliance is not strong enough to counter the BJP alliance. May I know if this has your approval?" the X post read.

There had been no official confirmation of the Congress seeking to join hands with Ramdoss senior. However, the speculation comes at a time when the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled in 2026. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)