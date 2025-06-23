Imphal, Jun 23 (PTI) A leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol (AT) was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a differently abled person in Manipur's Imphal West district, police said on Monday.

Police, in a statement, said that the arrested AT leader, identified as Longjam Khaba Singh (35), a resident of Yumnam Huidrom Thiyam Leishangkhong, was the main accused in the murder of Md Chesam Abdul Kadir of Paobitek Mayai Leikai.

He was arrested from Mongsangei Makha Leikai Arubam Leikai near Puthiba Laibung Complex on Sunday, it said.

To date, 10 people, including seven AT members, have been arrested in connection with the murder, the statement said.

Chesam went missing on the midnight of June 11 and his body was later found buried at Samurou Naorem in Imphal West district.

The body was exhumed on June 17 in the presence of an executive magistrate, forensic team and family members.

A criminal case was registered and a thorough investigation was being conducted, police had said.

The killing sparked protests and condemnations by multiple Muslim bodies in Imphal Valley.

