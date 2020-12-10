Senapati (Manipur) [India], December 10 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated eight different projects and laid foundation stones for five others here in the Senapati district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Singh also held review meetings and Cabinet meeting at Senapati District headquarters.

Also Read | Paolo Rossi, Top Scorer in Italy’s 1982 World Cup Winning Campaign, Dies at 64: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, December 10, 2020.

"Once again kickstarting the #GotoHills Mission of the State Government, inaugurated a slew of projects, laid the foundation to another 5 projects, held Review meetings and Cabinet meeting at Senapati District HQ for the 2nd time, today," Biren Singh tweeted.

During his visit to Senapati, the Manipur CM also interacted with representatives of Civil Society Organizations.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Dead, 6 Injured After Car Hits a Lorry Near Takkellapadu Village.

"Interacting with representatives of Civil Society Organizations and the people of Senapati District as a continuation of the #GotoHills Mission of the State Government, attending to the various grievances and also suggestions from the people of the hills," he said in a subsequent tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)