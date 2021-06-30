Imphal, Jun 30 (PTI) The Manipur government on Wednesday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in seven districts of the state till July 10, a notification said.

The restrictions were scheduled to end on June 30.

The curfew was first imposed on May 8 and repeatedly extended in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

As per the fresh order issued by Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, agriculture, horticulture, MGNREGA works will be allowed, and stationary and optician shops outside the main markets of Thangal Bazaar and Paona Bazaar may open from 10 AM to 2 PM when grocery shops are closed.

Vegetable vendors and grocery shops may open from 7 AM to 10 AM on July 1, 4, 7 and 10, it said.

The Manipur High Court may decide its activities, based on various measures taken by the government, as deemed appropriate, the order stated.

"The COVID situation in the state has improved compared to May 2021. However, a careful approach along with mass vaccination is required to ensure the pandemic is controlled," it said.

"Further opening-up will depend on the COVID scenario and the progress in vaccination," the order added.

