Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rastrapati Bhavan in New Delhi and apprised her about the prevailing situation in the violence-hit state.

The Manipur Governor briefed the President about various incidents which have taken place in the northeastern state and held detailed discussions to improve the situation and bring back normalcy and peace in the state, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement here.

The Governor also apprised the President about her visits to various relief camps in Imphal, Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, and her interaction with the violence-affected people.

She also informed the President about the steps taken up by the Centre and the State government for providing relief materials to the displaced people who are taking shelter in relief camps in different districts, it said.

Issues relating to the resettlement and rehabilitation of violence-affected people and the education of students were also discussed in the meeting.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

