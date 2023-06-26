Kolkata, June 26: Four persons were injured in a gun-battle between CPI-M and Trinamool Congress activists at Domkal in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday evening.

While the Trinamool district leadership has claimed that three of their activists were injured in the clashes, the CPI-M leadership has claimed that one of the victims was their party member. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Mamata Banerjee Says BJP Will Lose Its First Engine in Panchayat Polls, Vows to Form 'Maha Jota' for Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The injured persons have been admitted to a local hospital and their condition is said to be critical. Tension was at its peak at Domkal at the time the report was filed. According to local eyewitnesses, the tension broke out when CPI-M activists were campaigning at Jotkona area in Domkal. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Trinamool Congress Faces Revolt Over Candidate Selection From Two Heavyweight MLAs.

Trinamool’s district leadership alleged that abuses were showered from that CPI-M procession at ruling party activists. The supporters of both sides first entered into a heated exchange of words and this escalated into clashes, during which there was cross-firing leaving four persons injured. However, the CPI-M leadership has rubbished the allegations made by the ruling party leadership and claimed that the firing was from the Trinamool side.

Murshidabad had been the epicentre of clashes and violence since the time the polling dates were announced on June 8. A total of 10 persons have been killed in 18 days since the time the polling dates were announced out of which ten victims had been from the district alone.

