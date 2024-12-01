Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Indian Army, in collaboration with District Medical Authorities, organised medical camps in villages under Bishnupur and Churachandpur district on November 29 and 30, according to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

The camps, conducted in partnership with district hospitals, featured a dedicated team comprising Army doctors, lady doctors, a gynaecologist, and blood testing facilities. Attendees received detailed health check-ups and essential medications.

Over the two days, more than 813 people of all age groups benefited from the camps. The Army continues to support local communities by providing timely assistance and aid, contributing to healthier and safer surroundings.

The camps were organised at T Kananphai village in Siden, Churachandpur, on November 29, and at the Community Hall Saiton Bazaar, Bishnupur district, on November 30.

Earlier, Assam Rifles organised multiple Mega Medical Camps to support communities dealing with conflict, displacement, and a fragile healthcare system. The initiative received an overwhelming response, directly benefiting approximately 6,750 people during the three-day camps held across various districts of the state.

The Mega Medical Camps not only addressed the pressing medical needs of thousands but also provided hope, healing, and humanity to people in distress, the press release further stated.

As part of this dynamic initiative, Assam Rifles collaborated with 19 specialist doctors from Maharashtra and Karnataka under the aegis of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to deliver much-needed medical aid, beginning on November 18, 2024. (ANI)

