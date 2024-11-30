Machilipatnam, November 30: Three people were killed and two were seriously injured when a car collided with a van at Machilipatnam - Vijayawada National Highway on Saturday evening, police said. The deceased were identified as Ch. Ravi, Ch. Prabhu and Ch. Bhanu (25 to 30 years), belongs to Machilipatnam, Kankipadu Circle Inspector Muralikrishna said. Shravasti Road Accident: 5 Killed, 6 Critically Injured After Speeding SUV Hits Autorickshaw From Behind in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

A van loaded with fish tins was moving from Machilipatnam to Vijayawada and entered Kankipadu flyover. A speeding car from Vijayawada lost its balance, jumped the divider and collided with the van, the CO said. Three people died on the spot while two others were seriously injured and were rushed to a hospital and are said to be in critical condition, CO said. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

