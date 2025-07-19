Imphal, Jul 19 (PTI) Manipur Police chief Rajiv Singh has reviewed law and order in Bishnipur and Churachandpur districts, an official statement said on Saturday.

The DGP visited the two districts on Friday and held meetings with officers of the district police and central armed police forces, it said.

Also Read | Betting App Cases: ED Summons Google and Meta for Questioning Over Alleged Promotion of Online Betting Apps.

The visit reinforces an enduring commitment to security, coordination, and recognition of police personnel for their selfless dedication to service and duty, the police statement added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)