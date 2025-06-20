Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Manipur police informed that the law-and-order situation in Manipur was generally normal in the past 24 hours except for a lone report of unprovoked firing in Bishnupur district, according to a press release.

On Thursday at approximately 3:00 PM, a cultivator from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai, namely Ningthoujam Biren Singh, was shot in his left arm by an unknown armed miscreant while he was working in his paddy field at Phubala Maning.

Biren Singh was initially taken to the District Hospital, Bishnupur, for medical treatment and later referred to the RIMS Hospital, Imphal. His condition is reported to be stable at present.

In response, security forces launched a search operation in and around Langchingmanbi, Heichanglok, and the western areas of Phubala village.

During the course of the operation, security forces came under fire from unknown armed miscreants, and the forces retaliated accordingly. During the crossfire, one woman from Langchingmanbi village was found dead with a bullet injury. She was later identified as Mrs. Hoikholhing, wife of the village chief of Langchingmanbl.

Local police have attended to the incident, and the deceased is being transported to the District Hospital, Churachandpur, for necessary legal formalities. Cases have been registered in connection with the incidents, and an investigation is underway.

Combined security forces are continuing search operations to nab the culprit(s).

Every effort is being made to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible. Additionally, security arrangements related to farming activities in the area will be reviewed.

Adequate security shall be provided to ensure the safety of farmers in the fields and prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The public is requested to maintain peace and not circulate unverified information. Further updates will be issued as the investigation progresses.

Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

During the operation, the following items were recovered: one modified .303 Rifle with magazine, two Single Barrel Rifle, 117.62 live rounds ammunition, ten12 Bore live rounds ammunition, one 36 HE grenade with detonator, one Chinese hand grenade with detonator, one 40 mm HEDP MG-4 grenade, one HE MG-3 grenade, one 7.62 mm LMG magazine, two INSAS Rifle magazine, two INSAS LMG magazine, one Baofeng hand set, three BP cover, six Iron BP plate and three helmets including one patka helmet from Heibonglog hill under Sekmai- PS, Imphal West District. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)