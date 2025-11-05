Imphal, (Manipur) [India], November 5 (ANI): In a major success against drug trafficking, Manipur Police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state drug peddlers along with approximately 2 kgs of brown sugar from Sekmai Pangaltabi area under Sekmai Police station, Imphal West district, a press release said.

Police have revealed the identity of accused, Md. Mustakim of Lilong Lou Manga and Umar Khan of Lilong Chingkham Maning are from Thoubal district.

Intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, as stated in a release.

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, Security Forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts resulting in recovery of arms and ammunition on Tuesday.

Security Forces recovered from Uran Chiru village and its surrounding areas the following, One .32 pistol, One 9 mm pistol, One .22 rifle, One repeater gun, three hand grenades and two detonators and three .32 live ammunition.

In another operation, Security Forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the foothill of Tentha Tuwaband under Khongjom Police station, Thoubal district on Tuesday, a release said.

The details of the arms and ammunition are as follows: one M16 rifle, one SBBL PAG (Repeater), one .22 rifle along with a magazine, five 9 mm pistols along with a magazine each, six rounds of ammunition of different calibres, four 12-bore cartridges, and two grenades.

Additionally, the Manipur Police continued its drive to curb motor vehicle offences. The police issued seventeen challans to motor vehicle offenders, amounting to a total of Rs. 46,000.

According to a release, a total of 115 Nakas (Checkpoints), were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, however none was detained. Movement of 245 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are implemented in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.

Meanwhile, an appeal is made to public not to believe in rumour and be vigilant of false videos. The veracity of any circulation of unfounded videos, audio clips, etc. can be confirmed by contacting the Central Control Room at number 9233522822, a release stated.

Moreover, there is a possibility that many fake posts will be circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media will attract legal action with consequences.

Further, appeal is made to public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.

