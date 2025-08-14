Thoubal (Manipur) [India], August 14 (ANI): In the world of sports, Manipur is fast emerging as a land of not just medals but also of stories filled with grit, glory, and unwavering passion. From the small village of Yairipok Singa Heirong in Thoubal district, Singamayum Arbash Khan has risen as one of Manipur's brightest football stars.

Wearing the number 10 jersey for India's Under-19 team in the Indian Youth League, Arbash does not just aim for the goalpost; he plays to make his nation proud. His home now proudly showcases a collection of medals and trophies, with titles like Most Valuable Player and Highest Goal Scorer in the SAFF Under-16, Under-17, and Under-19 Championships to his name.

Singamayum Arbash Khan, an India U-19 football player, said, "This is just the beginning. I have much more to achieve and aspire to play at the highest level. Since childhood, I've dreamt of representing India and often wondered if I'd ever make it this far."

Arbash received his initial training from his father, a former footballer and coach. Recognising his son's passion, he built a small football field behind their house -- and that's where Arbash's journey of dedication truly began.

His father, Singamayum Amzad Khan, said, "Since early childhood, when he was just two and a half or three years old, he showed a strong interest in football. As a footballer myself, I was eager to train him. I built a small football field on our homestead and began teaching him the basics. Later, I enrolled him at the Keisham Malemnganba Football Academy, and eventually at the Classic Football Academy, where he continued his training and development."

Now in Class 12, Arbash dreams of donning the Indian jersey on football's biggest stage -- the FIFA World Cup. With his parents cheering him on every step of the way, that dream is inching closer to reality.

His mother, Singamayum Samila, said, "Even though we own our house and land, we face financial constraints. However, our community, relatives, and others have supported us, not with huge amounts, but with whatever they could manage. Their support keeps us going."

Manipur is a treasure trove of sports talent -- and Thoudam (Ongbi) Akashini Devi is living proof. At 70, this master athlete has earned 85 national and 5 international gold medals, inspiring generations with her unmatched spirit. Even while battling leprosy, her resolve remained unshaken -- she clinched four more golds during treatment.

Though she has now stepped away from competition to focus on her health, Akashini Devi bravely went public with her condition, not for sympathy, but to raise awareness and inspire others fighting similar battles.

Thoudam (Ongbi) Akashini Devi, Master Athlete Medallist, said, "I've won so many national medals that I've lost count -- maybe 70, 80, or even more, unless I check my certificates. Internationally, I've earned five gold medals. I've faced more hardships than moments of joy, but playing helped me forget the pain of the past and gave me a reason to move forward."

These stories from Manipur remind us that true champions aren't just born on the field -- they rise from struggle, fuelled by dreams, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit. (ANI)

