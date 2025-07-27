New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Om Prakash Sahu, who left violence and began a fisheries revolution in Jharkhand's Maoist-hit Gumla, with the help of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

"A young man named Om Prakash Sahu ji left the path of violence. He started fish farming. Then he inspired many friends like himself to do the same," PM Modi said in the 124th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat.

Describing Gumla district, the Prime Minister said that people lived in fear and were migrating due to unemployment.

PM Modi said, "Sometimes the most radiant light emerges from where darkness dwells the most. One such example is the Gumla district of Jharkhand. There was a time when this area was known for Maoist violence. The villages of the Basia block were getting deserted. People lived in the shadow of fear. There was no possibility of employment, lands were lying vacant, and the youth were migrating."

Hailing Sahu's efforts, PM Modi noted that people in Gumla dropped their guns and took up fishing nets.

"A change began quietly and with a lot of patience. His efforts also had an impact. Those who were earlier holding guns have now taken up fishing nets," he said.

He added that Sahu was initially opposed by the people, but the training under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana led to a fisheries revolution.

"Om Prakash Sahu ji's beginning was not easy. There were protests; threats were received, but the courage did not wane. When the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana was launched, he gained new strength. He received training from the government...and help in making ponds... within no time, the fisheries revolution started in Gumla," he added.

He stated that more than 150 families in Basia have taken up fish farming.

"Today, more than 150 families of the Basia block have joined fish farming. There are many people who were once in the Naxalite organisation; now they are living a life of respect in the village itself and providing employment to others," PM Modi said.

"This journey of Gumla teaches us - if the path is right and there is trust in the mind, the lamp of development can be lit even in the most difficult circumstances," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)

