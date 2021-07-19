New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice to discuss "obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19."

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of Business/Rules on July 19, 2021: 'That this House agrees to suspend the listed business to discuss obfuscation of data related to deaths on account of the second wave of COVID-19," wrote Jha to Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam on Monday has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 over revelations of the scale of Pegasus spyware.

The development comes after the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, according to a report published in The Wire.

The Parliament is all set to witness a confrontation between the government and the Opposition over raging issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers' protest, fuel prices hike and vaccination strategy as its monsoon session will start from today. (ANI)

