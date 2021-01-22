Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) A 36-year-old man tried to set himself ablaze at the entrance of the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate but his attempt was foiled by those present there, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday and the man has told police he was afraid he would be arrested as a woman had filed a complaint against him, said CBD Belapur police station senior inspector Anil Patil.

The man is from Khoparkhairane and has been booked for attempting suicide, he added.

