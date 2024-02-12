Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], February 12 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya virtually addressed the 5th Foundation Day celebration of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of AIIMS Jhajjar in the presence of Christina Scott, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India.

In his address at the 5th Foundation Day celebration of the National Cancer Institute of AIIMS Jhajjar, Dr Mandaviya acknowledged the remarkable progress of NCI over the last five years, attributing it to the skill and dedication of the doctors, nurses, and health workers involved in its day-to-day operations. He urged the institute to maintain its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare to patients.

The Union Health Minister also oversaw the signing of a Collaboration Agreement between the University of Liverpool and AIIMS New Delhi, establishing the "AIIMS Liverpool Collaborative Centre for Translational Research in Head and Neck Cancer - ALHNS."

ALHNS aims to impact the care of patients with head and neck cancer by fostering joint research and education programs between the Liverpool Head and Neck Centre, the University of Liverpool, and the Head and Neck Cancer Unit at AIIMS New Delhi. The collaboration also seeks to develop common standard operating procedures (SOPs) to access clinical datasets and tissue repositories from two ethnically diverse populations.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the government's commitment to realizing the Prime Minister's vision of making the country "Ayushman," where healthcare facilities are affordable, accessible, and available to every citizen without discrimination based on wealth. He highlighted the success of the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme in providing family health insurance and free treatment for serious diseases to 60 crore people annually, leading to significant savings for the underprivileged.

Discussing India's progress in eliminating TB by 2025 under the Prime Minister's TB Free India Campaign, Dr Mandaviya mentioned the provision of free medicines, testing, and nutrition to 25 lakh TB patients annually, with an expenditure of approximately Rs 3000 crore. Financial assistance of Rs 500 per month has also been provided to TB patients, totalling Rs 2756 crore directly into their accounts over the last 5 years. Additionally, service-minded citizens have adopted 10 lakh TB patients, distributing nutrition to them every month.

The Union Health Minister also highlighted the Sickle Cell Elimination Program, involving the screening of about 7 crore people in three years and providing free medicines for sickle cell, with a government expenditure of approximately Rs 910 crore. (ANI)

