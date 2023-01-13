Chaibasa, Jan 13 (PTI) The CPI(Maoists) on Friday triggered three improvised explosive device (IED) blasts in Jharkhand's West Singbhum district when security forces were carrying out search operations but nobody was injured in the explosions, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said the security forces were carrying out search operations in Tumbahaka forest when the IEDs exploded.

However, all the personnel of law enforcing agencies were safe and no injury was reported in the incident, the SP said.

The search operation was going on in the forest, he added.

Earlier on Thursday three jawans of the CRPF's elite Cobra battalion were injured in a landmine blast and on Wednesday six security personnel were injured in a blast triggered by Maoists in the district.

