Chandigarh, January 13: The Haryana government on Friday extended the winter holidays in all schools in the state till January 21 in view of prevailing cold weather conditions. Uttarakhand to Bring in Anti-copying Law Soon to Prevent Corruption in Recruitment.

According to a notice issued by Haryana's Directorate of School Education, all government and private schools will remain closed till January 21 since winter holidays have been extended. Delhi Winter Vacation in Private Schools Extended Till January 15 in the Wake of Cold Wave.

The schools, which were earlier scheduled to reopen on January 16, will now reopen on January 23. The notice, however, said that classes will continue to be held for students of Class 10 and 12, who have to appear in their board examinations.

