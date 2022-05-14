Thane, May 14 (PTI) Thane Police on Saturday detained Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing a `derogatory' post about NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media platforms.

The post in Marathi, shared by her on Friday, was purportedly written by someone else.

It only mentioned the surname Pawar and the age of 80. The NCP supremo is 81 years old.

It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to Pawar whose party shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

"The offence against Chitale was registered at Kalwa police station in Thane on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Swapnil Netke," a police official had said earlier.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), he said.

In Pune too, the NCP submitted a letter to the police demanding action against Chitale.

