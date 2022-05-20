Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman, who got married three months ago, allegedly hanged herself at her parents' house in Palam Vihar here, police said on Friday.

In a five-page suicide note, Ritu Yadav (25) asked her parents not to cremate her as per the rituals followed for married women, police said. Her parents have alleged that dowry harassment forced her to end life.

According to the police complaint filed by Kuldeep Yadav, Ritu's brother, she had entered wedlock with Chetan Yadav, a resident of Delhi, on February 18.

Kuldeep Yadav alleged that his family members had given an SUV, besides cash, as dowry.

"But soon after the marriage, Chetan, his mother Ramesh Devi, brother Kuldeep and sister-in-law Shobha started harassing Ritu for more dowry. A few days ago, she came back home in Carterpuri village," Yadav said in his complaint.

"Around 10 am yesterday (Thursday), I got a call from Chetan and he asked to drop Ritu back to Delhi the next day. However, the next day, my younger sister Sanju saw Ritu hanging from a ceiling fan. We rushed her to hospital but the doctors declared her dead. My sister committed suicide due to the torture meted out by her husband and in-laws," Yadav's complaint read.

An FIR has been registered against the four accused, residents of Dariyapur Khurd in Delhi, under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station.

"They will be arrested as the earliest," assistant sub-inspector Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

