New Delhi [india], January 21 (ANI): The Anti- Auto Theft Squad (AATS) Dwarka District team has arrested two individuals, Ravi @ Budhi @ Jalebi and Nishant, in connection with possession of illegal firearms. The accused were found in possession of two country-made pistols and two live cartridges.

A dedicated team of the Dwarka District was constituted. On January 11, 2026, based on human intelligence inputs, the accused Ravi @ Budhi @ Jalebi was apprehended with a loaded country-made pistol, and the case was registered accordingly.

During the course of the investigation, on interrogation regarding the source of the weapon, Nishant was also arrested, from whose possession one country-made pistol and one live cartridge were recovered.

According to police investigations, Ravi, a habitual offender with 14 previous criminal cases, had joined the Saddam Gouri gang to earn easy money. He intended to extort money from local drug peddlers and liquor mafias, and procured the weapon from Nishant to execute his plan.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Earlier, in November 2025, the Delhi Police arrested two notorious members of the Saddam Gauri gang, Suraj alias Murdery and Faiz alias Pathan, after a brief encounter in the Dabri area. The accused were planning to kill a rival gang member.

Suraj, 19, was involved in 13 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and arms act. He was recently released on bail in October 2024. Faiz, who was also released on bail, was involved in attempted murder and arms act cases.

The police team fired three rounds in self-defence after Suraj opened fire. Suraj sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and was hospitalised. Two pistols, two fired cartridges, and two live cartridges were recovered from the accused.

The police had received information about the gang members' plans to commit a crime and laid a trap, leading to their arrest. (ANI)

