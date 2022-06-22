Gurugram, Jun 22 (PTI) A massive fire broke in a fabric manufacturing factory in Sector 37 area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly across the three top floors of the four-storey building, and till 7.30 pm more than 20 fire engines and over 50 fire personnel were engaged in dousing the fire, they said.

According to officials, the fire broke out at 3 pm at the factory located in plot no 418 of Sector 37, turning to ash clothes worth lakhs of rupees.

Firefighters were engaged in dousing the fire till 7.30 pm.

Ramesh Saini, a senior fire department officer, said that no casualty was reported in the incident, and all workers had already left before the building caught fire.

The fire tenders had started reaching within five minutes after getting information, the officer said.

By evening, the fire had engulfed almost the entire building built over about 1,000 yards, Saini said, adding that even as the operation to put out the fire was in full swing, smoke and leaping flames were making it difficult to extinguish.

