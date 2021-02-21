Mathura, Feb 21 (PTI) Police here arrested a beggar in a murder case after he allegedly killed a fellow beggar and injured three others with a motive to loot them, an official said on Sunday.

Police said Rs 2,000 in cash and a jacket bearing blood stains have been recovered from 45-year-old Abhai Giri, who allegedly attacked four fellow beggars between February 16 and 20.

SSP Dr Gaurav Grover said Giri attacked his fellow beggars when they were sleeping.

Abhay Giri was nabbed on Sunday and he has confessed to the crime, disclosing that he needed money for drugs and liquor, police said, adding that the injured are battling for life at a hospital.

