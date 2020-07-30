Panaji, July 30: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that it is a "matter of pride" that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "It is a matter of pride that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It was a dream of devotees of Lord Ram and it's being fulfilled now. Today VHP gave me the soil from Rudreshwar Temple for construction of the Temple. It will be sent to Ayodhya," Sawant told ANI. Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Meets Family of Dr Javed Ali Who Died of COVID-19, Grants Rs 1 Crore Compensation: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

"The people from Goa also contributed by offering Kar Seva during the movement for Ram temple, so it is also a huge moment for all the people of Goa. I congratulate to all the Ram worshippers of the state and the country," he added. Earlier in the day, Sawant offered prayers at the Rudreshwar Temple. Also Read | Bakrid 2020: Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan District to Allow Only 5-Member Gathering at Mosques or Eidgahs for Namaz.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Tweet

It is a moment of proud privilege that the sacred soil from the auspicious Rudreshwar Temple - Harvalem, Sankhali Goa, will be used in the foundation of the #RamMandir at Ayodhya! I offered my prayers at the Rudreshwar Temple today. Jai Shree Ram ! pic.twitter.com/u3SeSU4FzJ — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 30, 2020

Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone (bhoomi poojan) in which chief ministers of many states, ministers from the union cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are also likely to participate.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, held its second meeting earlier this month. In March this year, the 'Ram Lalla' idol was shifted to a temporary structure.The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

