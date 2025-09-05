Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 5 (ANI): Kerala is in the midst of Onam festivities, vibrant pookkalams, shimmering lights, lavish feasts, and joyful gatherings. Yet, amid these evolving trends, one thing has always remained unchanged: the beloved sight of pot-bellied Maveli, adorned in royal attire and heavy jewellery, visiting homes with a hearty laugh. For decades, playing the noble king was a privilege eagerly awaited by many.

But in the age of Artificial Intelligence, even Maveli has gone digital. This Onam, Maveli.ai arrives not at your doorstep, but inside a chatbox on your phone. Developed by Technopark-based startup ZenturioTech, the AI-powered chatbot allows people to "chat with Maveli" online.

Accessible at www.maveli.ai the chatbot greets users with a warm: "Onam has arrived again, shall we celebrate by chatting this time?" It answers in both Malayalam and English, responding with simplicity, wit, emojis, and even a touch of humor.

What makes this initiative unique is its social purpose. Alongside cheerful conversations, the team is working to integrate mental health tips into the chatbot, making Maveli not just a symbol of joy, but also a guide for emotional well-being.

Ajisha Bhasi, Founder and CEO of ZenturioTech, explained to ANI on thought behind the innovation: "As an AI company, we wanted to explore what we could do differently. That's how the idea of Maveli.ai was born. It's funny, interactive, and everyone can actually ask questions to Maveli, who will respond in a very humorous way. Beyond this, we are also working on a dedicated product for mental health. Within the next three months, we will launch a solution that will act as a mental health buddy for everyone."

A team of ten developers built Maveli.ai in just two months, combining cultural heritage with cutting-edge AI technology. Now, during Kerala's most cherished festival, people can connect with the legendary king of Mahabali not just through tradition, but also through innovation. (ANI)

