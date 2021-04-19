New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) It was a clear morning in the national capital on Monday and the minimum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, the meteorological department said.

It has forecast partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon or evening.

According to a department official, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 63 per cent, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)