New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 27.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, whereas the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.

Generally cloudy sky is expected during the day, according to a bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Wants 'Kar Seva Like Ayodhya' for Shringverpur Dhaam Construction in Prayagraj.

Light to moderate rains were witnessed in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 126.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: POCSO Court Sentences 45-Year-Old Man to 20 Years of Imprisonment for Raping Live-In Partner's Minor Daughter.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 66 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)