Aligarh, August 17: A special POCSO court in Aligarh has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping the nine-year-old daughter of his live-in partner. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict. Additional district counsel (ADGC) Mahesh Singh said the crime was committed on October 1, 2022. The judgment by the court of ADJ special POCSO, Surendra Mohan Sahay, was pronounced on Wednesday after three months of testimonies and hearings, said the ADGC. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Two Minor Schoolmates in Meerut, Accused Absconding.

ADGC Singh said, "The victim's mother had gone out of the house to thresh paddy in the field when her partner locked the minor girl in a room and raped her. When the mother reached home, the rape survivor narrated her ordeal to the former. The mother lodged a police complaint, following which a case under sections 376, A, B of the IPC and the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offence Act (POCSO Act) was registered. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023 Proposes Three Years of Imprisonment for Spreading ‘Fake News or Misleading Information’.

The woman, originally from Firozabad, had stated that after the death of her husband in Hathras, she began a live-in relationship with the man from Aligarh, two years prior to the incident, the ADGC added. The charge sheet was filed on October 30 and charges were framed against the accused on January 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).