New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

For Sunday, the weather office has predicted a thunderstorm with rain.

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 27.6 degrees Clesius -- normal for the season.

On Friday, Delhi received a fresh spell of rain under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy and a western disturbance active over the northwest Himalayan region.

It recorded 7 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Saturday.

The humidity oscillated between 51 per cent and 71 per cent.

At 6 pm, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 121pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

