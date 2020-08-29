Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) The maximum temperatures on Saturday hovered around normal levels in most parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 33.8 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala and Bhiwani recorded their maximum temperatures at 35 and 37.1 degrees Celsius while Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 34.5, 33.8 and 35.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded maximums at 33, 33.2 and 33.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Department forecast light to moderate rain at many places in the next 48 hours in both the states.

