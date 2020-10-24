New Delhi [India], October 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended greetings to citizens on the eve of Dussehra.

In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad."

Also Read | Oppo A33 2020 Smartphone’s First Sale on October 29 During Big Diwali Day Sale.

He said that Dussehra symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

"The festival is celebrated throughout India in different forms. This festival strengthens the cultural unity of India and inspires us to live in harmony, following the path of virtue and shunning evil," Kovind said.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 To Start From October 29; Huge Offers & Discounts on Smartphones, Gadgets, Smart TVs & Electronics.

The President said that the festival is also associated with the life and values of Maryada Purushottam Ram.

"His life is a shining example of morality and righteousness. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to our countrymen," he said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the nation on the eve of Dussehra.

In his message, he urged everyone to follow COVID-19 health protocols while celebrating Dussehra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)