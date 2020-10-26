New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Amid the crisis of pending salaries of the municipal corporation employees, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday requested the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet them and explain the disbursal procedure for the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores.

Jai Prakash compalined that three Delhi Mayors have been sitting outside the CM's residence since 11 am but nobody has given them an appointment as yet.

"Nobody has given us an appointment as yet. We're sitting just as we were since 11 a.m. The CM must meet us, listen to the municipality heads (mayors) and explain to us the exact disbursal procedure and particulars of the due amount of Rs 13,000 crores," Jai Prakash told ANI.

Mayors are holding a sit-in protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal over the non-payment of salaries of the employees of the municipal corporation. They have asserted that their employees are struggling to meet the ends. However, the Delhi Government is not working in this direction.

Meanwhile, later today, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain responded to the protesting Mayors saying that they were given an appointment for 2 pm but they didn't show up.

"They were given an appointment for 2 pm but they haven't come to meet us yet. They are only concerned with doing politics and not work. There is a lot of corruption in MCD," said Jain. (ANI)

