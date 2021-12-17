Ayodhya, Dec 17 (PTI) Mayors of over 100 cities of the country will visit Ayodhya and pay their obeisance at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temples, an official said on Friday.

The mayors' visit to the temple town follows within days after the visits of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states early this week.

They included those of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa, Bihar, Nagaland & Arunachal Pradesh.

The mayors on Friday attended in Varanasi a seminar addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ayodhya Nagar Nigam spokesperson Ram Kishor Yadav told PTI that all the mayors will offer prayer at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi temples.

They will also see the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and offer their prayers in major temples, besides participating in the evening ‘aarti' on the bank of the Saryu river, he said.

