Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 6 (ANI): A crucial Airport Advisory Committee meeting was held on Saturday at the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Agartala, under the chairmanship of the local Member of Parliament, Biplab Kumar Deb.

The meeting, which takes place twice a year, serves as a platform to discuss future development plans, passenger amenities, and various operational matters concerning the airport.

The meeting witnessed the participation of key officials, including the District Magistrate (DM), officials from the Agartala Municipal Corporation, SP (West), Traffic SP, CISF in charge of the airport, heads of various departments from the Airport Authority, and the local MLA, who is also a member of this committee. Representatives of different airlines and other stakeholders were also present.

During the meeting, Biplab Kumar Deb emphasized the importance of improving facilities for passengers and ensuring the smooth operation of services. He highlighted that while problems that can be resolved at the local level are addressed immediately, issues requiring intervention from the Central Government are communicated through the MPs to find long-term solutions.

Deb stated, "Our continuous effort is to ensure that all travellers receive the best possible service. I am proud to share that MBB Airport has been ranked as the best airport in the entire North East region. This achievement is the result of structured discussions, teamwork, and proactive measures taken by all concerned authorities."

The committee also discussed upcoming construction projects, improving passenger facilities, resolving existing challenges, and implementing suggestions from local residents to enhance overall service quality.

Deb further added that these meetings, organised every six months, have had a positive impact on performance ratings, with the MBB Airport consistently achieving over 8 points and, in some instances, exceeding 9 points.

The MP assured that the State Government is fully committed to supporting all initiatives aimed at improving passenger experiences and infrastructure at the airport.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolution to continue working towards making Agartala MBB Airport one of the finest in the country. (ANI)

