India News | MCD Extends Last Date for Geotagging Properties Till March 31

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Delhi residents can get their properties geotagged till the end of March for a 10 per cent rebate on lump sum advance tax payment in the next financial year, a statement said on Thursday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday extended the last date to geotag properties till March 31, the civic body said in the statement.

Earlier, the last date was January 31, which was extended once to February 29.

"It has come to notice that a large number taxpayers could not geotag their properties so far. Therefore, in order to give an opportunity to taxpayers, it has been decided to extend the last date of geo-tagging of properties till 31 March, 2024," it said.

If the taxpayers fail to geotag their properties, they cannot avail the rebate on lump sum payment of tax by June 30 in Financial Year 2024-25, the MCD said.

