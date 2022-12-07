New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Political parties like BSP and SP that had registered victory in 2017 civic body polls in the national capital have failed to make any significant mark in the MCD elections held on Sunday.

According to the data shared by the State Election Commission, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) received 1,31,770 votes, a meagre 1.80 per cent of the total votes polled in the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) got only 988 votes while the Indian Union Muslim League received 102 votes. The Lok Janshakti Party polled in 155 votes while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM managed to get 45,628 votes constituting 0.62 per cent of the total votes.

In the 2017 civic body polls, BSP, SP, and INLD candidates had registered victory.

According to the State Election Commission, security deposits of 784 candidates have been forfeited in the MCD polls, including 370 Independents, 188 candidates from Congress, 128 from BSP, 13 from AIMIM, 10 from the BJP and three from AAP.

In the 2017 polls, four Independents had won while only three Independents won this time, including Shakila Begum from Seelampur.

The AAP on Wednesday won the MCD elections with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the civic body, an outcome that will further impact the ongoing power tussle between the two parties in the national capital.

The BJP bagged 104 seats while the Congress was reduced to nine in the 250-member municipal corporation.

