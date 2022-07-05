Pune, Jul 5 (PTI) Pune rural police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against eight members of the Santosh Jadhav gang, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Ajmer Man Salman Chishti Announces Home, Property for Anyone Who Decapitates Nupur Sharma (Watch Video).

Jadhav, who was held from Gujarat on June 13, is one of the suspects in the May 29 murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Also Read | Twitter vs Indian Government: India Says Big Tech Must Obey Law of the Land As Twitter Goes to Court.

"The eight were held in an extortion case registered at Narayangaon police station last month and 13 firearms were recovered from them. Jadhav was held in connection with the murder of one Omkar Bankhele. MCOCA has been invoked against him in that case, which is registered in Manchar police station," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)