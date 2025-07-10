Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary and DMK ally Vaiko has been accused of instigating violence against journalists during a party meeting held in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Sathur, where Vaiko was addressing party workers. As some party workers began to leave the gathering mid-speech, journalists present started filming the scene. Vaiko allegedly reacted by verbally abusing the media from the stage, using inappropriate and offensive language.

The Chennai Press Club and several journalist unions have strongly condemned the incident.

In a post on X, the Chennai Press Club alleged that Vaiko went further and directed party cadres to seize the journalists' recording equipment. Following this, some MDMK members reportedly attacked the journalists and damaged their equipment. Several journalists were injured during the incident.

"At a meeting of MDMK (Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) functionaries held today in Sattur, Virudhunagar district, an alarming and shocking incident took place while journalists had gone to cover the event. As MDMK General Secretary Mr. Vaiko was addressing the gathering, some party cadres began to disperse. When journalists captured this on camera, Mr. Vaiko, from the stage itself, verbally abused the journalists using inappropriate and offensive language," the post by Chennai Press Club read.

"Furthermore, he reportedly ordered the party cadres present to seize the journalists' recording equipment. Acting on his instructions, MDMK cadres attacked the journalists and damaged their equipment. Several journalists were injured in this attack," it added.

Condemning both Vaiko's remarks and the incident, the Chennai Press Club said it was unacceptable for a senior political leader, once considered a prominent voice in democracy, to act in such a manner.

"It is highly condemnable that a senior politician like Mr. Vaiko, once considered a strong voice in democracy, has behaved in such a manner. The Chennai Press Club strongly condemns both Mr. Vaiko's actions and the violence carried out by MDMK cadres," it said.

"The Chennai Press Club urges the police to immediately register a case under the appropriate sections against those who committed the assault and also against Mr. Vaiko for instigating it, and to take strict action," it added. (ANI)

